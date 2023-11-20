TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Texas County has been charged with arson and resisting arrest after setting fire to a mattress and fleeing.

Texas County deputies responded to a woman at a home in Licking on November 18 who said the man, who was a guest in her home, had set fire to a mattress and clothing in a bedroom and then fled.

Deputies found 39-year-old Michael Clouse of Licking walking along N Highway and attempted to talk to him. He ignored the deputies and when they told him they were detaining him, he continued walking.

Clouse was taken to the Texas County Jail and held there on a $2,500 bond. He is charged with 2nd-degree arson and resisting arrest.