SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is being accused of driving his Tesla nearly 100 mph on Glenstone Avenue when he killed another driver in a crash.

Alan Gray Jones, 22, of Carthage, was driving a 2022 Tesla Model 3 over 90 mph on North Glenstone Avenue on Dec. 3, according to court documents.

Around 3:18 p.m., a crash at North Glenstone Avenue and an eastbound ramp of I-44 was reported by multiple people. At the time of the accident, the traffic signal at the intersection was green for Glenstone Avenue and flashing yellow for drivers turning left from southbound Glenstone onto the I-44 ramp.

Jones was allegedly traveling north on Glenstone as fast as 98 mph within 5 seconds of the crash and 94 mph at the time of the crash. The area has a 40 mph speed limit. Jones changed lanes to pass one vehicle and then tried to return to the lane, hitting another person’s vehicle. Both Jones’ and the victim’s vehicle ran off the roadway.

A passenger in the Tesla suffered a broken collar bone, radius, ulna, and two spinal fractures. She had to undergo three surgeries to stabilize her forearm and lumbar spine.

The driver of the vehicle Jones hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones is formally charged with three felonies:

First-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Second-degree assault.

Tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

The last felony was earned as the result of a media drive being removed from the Tesla sometime after the crash but before Jones and his passenger were taken to the hospital. This drive contained footage from the dashboard camera. It was not given to police until Dec. 13, after a prosecuting attorney requested it from Jones’ attorney. A family member of Jones’ delivered it to the police for him.

A warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest. As of the time of this writing, he had not been arrested. His bond is set for $10,000. Upon release, he will have to wear a GPS monitor.