SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This Thanksgiving two organizations in Northwest Arkansas say support for those battling addiction starts with a warm meal.

According to reporting by Damara Hale at Fox24 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Oasis of Northwest Arkansas, and Second Helping Hand of Northwest Arkansas provided Thanksgiving meals for those in need.

Taylor Garrison, a volunteer at Oasis said the warm welcome helped her feel less alone while she went through recovery.

Locally, people and family members looking for addiction support, not just during the holidays, can visit these non-profit organizations:

Burrell Behavioral Health: Rapid Access Unit is a walk-in crisis center open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year round for adults 18 and up. They offer resources such as psychiatric assessment, therapy and peer-support groups.

Recovery Dharma: A Substance Use and Sobriety Support Group for Teens meets every Thursday at 6:30 P.M. at 425 W. McDaniel #160 at the Youth Connect Center.

Preferred Family Healthcare is a non-profit organization that offers in and out-patient substance abuse treatment.

Better Life in Recovery offers support groups at the Springfield Recovery Community Center.

Synergy Counseling Center has services including general counseling, outpatient support and group meetings.

Hope Homes of the Ozarks is a Christian-focused nine-month residential discipleship and recovery program.

Cox Center for Addictions provides outpatient treatment programs and can also help patients in need of long-term inpatient treatment.

Victory Mission: Restoration Program specifically works with men as an emergency shelter, food pantry and offers free counseling.

Clean Sweep Ministries is a Christian-focused group helping women in need not just for addiction support, but also helping women overcome abuse of all types.

Eustasis is a psychiatric facility that helps people find a customized treatment plan for all mental health needs, including but not limited to addiction services.

For an even more comprehensive list of programs and facilities, and links to sign-up for these programs go to Addiction resources — Springfield MO Poverty