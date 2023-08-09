INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are looking for two teenagers after a reported attack at a Walgreens store.

Police said it happened off 39th Street and Noland Road last week.

A video shows one of the teens punching a Walgreen’s employee several times outside of the store.

The woman in her 60s fell, hitting her head on the concrete, while one of the teens is yelling in the background.

“I was shocked to see something like that,” Independence police spokesman Jack Taylor said.

Taylor said the quick video shows the end of the altercation.

“It’s kind of disturbing to watch,” Taylor said.

According to a police report, it all started when the two teens were in Walgreens with another teen and adult.

When the pair walked inside with others, only one of the teens had on sunglasses. The police report goes on to say when all four women walked out of the store, the teen without sunglasses had a pair on.

The Walgreens employee told police she told the adult in the group to pay for the glasses, but the woman refused. The two teens seen in the video came back in the store.

One of the teens grabbed a Sprite and sprayed it in the employee’s face. The woman said when she blocked the Sprite, the teen hit her and the other teen jumped in.

The first teen jumped in again, punching the employee multiple times.

Police are still trying to piece the incident together, but they need help finding the teens in the video.

Officers said the Walgreens employee is OK but wants to press charges.

FOX4 reached out to Walgreens but the company didn’t have a comment.