Teens charged in Lawrence County cemetery and pool damage Video

MT. VERNON, Mo. -- More than 50 headstones were damaged at Lee Cemetery in Verona over the Memorial Day weekend. Some of them dated back to the early to mid 1800's.

The suspects were on the run but today three 17-year-old males are facing felony charges in this case.

Curtis Board, Matthew Levan and Holden Davenport are charged with 1st degree property damage and

“They are facing some very serious charges and for a 17-year-old to possibly start out with felonies on their record is just not the way you want to start your life out,” said Lawrence County Sheriff Brad DeLay.

The probable cause statement says the three worked together to push the tombstones over and that all three had been drinking that night.

“Probably something at this point they are regretting doing and they are probably wishing they could take some of that time back.”

It didn't stop there, a couple days later prosecutors say Board and Levan jumped the fence at the Aurora city pool and caused thousands of dollars in damage. They also face serious charges in that case along with 19- year old Kyler Lamastus. He is only facing charges in the pool damage. All of them are from Aurora and tips started coming into to the Aurora Police Department. Detectives passed on the information to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department.

“Unfortunately we've probably all done stupid things when we were kids, but we have to realize that some of this stuff is again irreplaceable. It belongs to other people, its family member and its family history. Things that you can't replace and unfortunately some of those people will never recover any of that. “

As of last check, Levan and Davenport were not yet in custody.