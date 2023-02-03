PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Phelps County on Feb. 2.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 17-year-old was a passenger of a 2003 Ford F-350 driven by a St. James man on I-44 West.

The crash investigation initiated at 5:36 p.m. found that the Ford traveled off the right side of the road and the driver overcorrected. The truck overturned several times, ejecting both of the occupants.

David A. Newton, 39, of St. James, was air-lifted to a Columbia hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The 17-year-old boy was air-lifted to the same hospital. The boy was pronounced dead at 7 p.m.