NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Newton County on June 8.

Steven N. Keith, 18, of Seneca, was a fatality in the crash.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, troopers were called to investigate a crash on Old 60 Drive east of Palm Road about three miles east of Seneca, Missouri at 2:45 p.m. on June 8.

The investigation showed that a 17-year-old was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with two 18-year-old men in the car. The Altima crossed the center of the road, overcorrected and then traveled off the right side of the road. The vehicle overturned and struck a tree.

Keith was pronounced dead at 3:22 p.m. at the scene of the crash. Benjamin M. Greene, 18, of Seneca and the 17-year-old juvenile driver from Seneca both suffered minor injuries. No one was wearing a seat belt, according to the MSHP report.