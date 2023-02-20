SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A teenager died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle this morning, Feb. 20.

At 6:58 a.m., Springfield Police Department officers responded to a report about a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bypass and Battlefield.

Riley W. Fly, 19, of Rogersville, was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson northbound on West Bypass when he struck a 2018 Jeep Renegade driven by a 53-year-old Republic woman making a left-hand turn on Battlefield Road, according to a press release from the Springfield Police Department.

Fly was taken to Cox South Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The SPD is asking anyone with information about the crash to call them.