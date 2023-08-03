MARSHFIELD, Mo. — A teen from Marshfield has been charged with murder following a stabbing that occurred in June.

Thomas Keith Smith, Jr. was charged as an adult for second-degree murder and armed criminal action following a stabbing that killed 52-year-old Shawn Ellingburg on June 28. Another juvenile was also arrested in this case, and we are working to get an update on the status of her case.

According to the probable cause report, Smith and the other juvenile were involved in an altercation with Ellingburg at a residence in Marshfield. A large amount of blood was found in one of the juvenile suspect’s bedroom and on the wall. Ellingburg was found in a driveway bleeding out and died at the scene.

A witness told police they saw Smith and the other teen both stabbing Ellingburg during the disturbance, according to the statement.

Court documents say the same witness also told police they heard both suspects use a racial slur toward Ellingburg, who is Black.

Police say both juveniles fled the scene but were later located at Mcvay and Vine Street with blood on their clothes and taken into custody. One was taken to Marshfield Police Department and the other to Webster County Sheriff’s Office where they gave conflicting reports of the incident.

Smith entered a not guilty plea and is scheduled for a motion hearing on August 15.

Publicly available court documents don’t provide Smith’s exact age, but online records show he was born in 2007.