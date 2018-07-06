Teen Attacked for Wearing MAGA Hat in Texas Video

TEXAS -- A Texas teen says he was attacked at a Whataburger restaurant for wearing a Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hat.

The attacker was caught on camera Tuesday throwing a drink in 16-year-old Hunter Richard's face -- before leaving with his red hat.

Hunter says some of his hair was pulled out when the hat was ripped off his head.

Hunter was with some friends and they say the man was not provoked at all.

They posted the video to social media to try to find out who the attacker is.

But Hunter said he didn't expect the video to go viral.

"I didn't think it was going to generate that amount, like the amount of what people are doing like I was looking at the comments and some people were like 'oh yeah like this is uncalled for,'" Hunter said. "And other people are like you know just mixed opinions. But I didn't think you would blow up to what it is right now."

At last check, the video had more than five million views on Twitter.

Hunter has filed a police report.

Whataburger released a statement saying they are shocked by the video and don't condone such behavior.

It notes no Whataburger employee was involved or witnessed the incident.