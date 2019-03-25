Teen Arrested After Fatal Shooting Of Boy, 15, in Springdale, Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) - Authorities in northwest Arkansas say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.
The Springdale Police Department says the fatal shooting happened Friday. According to police, a group of teens was sitting in a parked vehicle when a pistol being held by the 17-year-old fired, killing the 15-year-old.
Springdale police say the pistol was believed to be stolen.
Police say investigators believe the shooting was accidental.
Springdale police say the 17-year-old was arrested on manslaughter and theft charges. He's being held at the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center.
