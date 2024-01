BRANSON, Mo. — On Jan. 2, the Taneyhills Library in Branson was rebranded with a new name.

After 90 years as a community library that relied solely on donations and volunteers, Taneyhills has now become the Library Center of the Ozarks.

Voters approved an initiative last August that provided funding for the newly established library district.

A public ceremony commenced at 10 a.m. in Branson.