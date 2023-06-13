TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed in a crash near Saddlebrooke on Monday afternoon.

Sandra S. Puckett, 55, of Walnut Shade, Missouri, was pronounced dead at a Branson hospital at 4:04 p.m. June 12.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states that troopers responded to the crash on northbound U.S. 65 about 2.5 miles south of Saddlebrooke at 3:13 p.m.

The crash investigation showed that a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by a Springfield man was northbound on U.S. 65. The 2012 Nissan Rogue Puckett was driving was stopped at a stop sign westbound on Missouri 176. The F-150 crossed over and struck the Rogue, causing both to travel down an embankment.

Matthew N. Puckett, 32, of Walnut Shade, was a passenger in the Rogue. He was taken to a Springfield hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the F-150 suffered no injuries. He was arrested and taken to the Taney County Jail on a 24-hour hold. He was not listed in the jail’s inmate list this morning, June 13.