Taney County Man Wins Scratchers Ticket Top Prize of $55,558

BRANSON, Mo. -- A Merriam Woods Village man won the top prize of a "Diamond Bingo" Scratchers ticket last month.

Bill Gardea claimed the prize of $55,558 on Aug. 24. The $3 Scratchers ticket still offers more than $8.6 million in prizes, including four more top prizes of $55,558, according to a press release.

Gardea purchased the ticket at Branson 1st Stop, 220 Branson Hills Parkway, in Branson, Missouri.

An updated list of remaining Scratchers prizes can be found at MOLottery.com or by using the Missouri Lottery app, according to the release.