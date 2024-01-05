TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Taney County Assistant Fire Chief Jim Furgerson said this morning gave his team a practice run for upcoming winter weather expected in the Ozarks.

“This hit right around that 9:30, 10:00 [in the morning],” Furgerson said. “That might have helped us not be as busy as we would have been maybe in a rush hour.”

“We prepare. We put studded tires on all our staff vehicles. We have drop-down chains on all our fire apparatus,” Furgerson said. “If it gets too bad, we can put other chains on. As these storms approach, we as a staff prepare.”

He said the brief snowfall created some problems on roadways.

“We were pretty fortunate,” Furgerson said. “Most of our calls this morning were slide-offs, non-injury accidents. We had a little burn complaining in the middle of all that stuff too.”

With Taney County a more rural area, there are always challenges answering calls when Mother Nature calls.

“When you get down here, it’s extremely hilly, curvy. Some of those highways don’t have shoulders,” Furgerson said. “Sometimes those roads are a little bit narrower, and we have to do a little bit more a better job, defensive driving and slowing down and really paid attention to what we’re doing in these types of conditions.”

OzarksFirst spoke to drivers near Kirbyville about the conditions they faced today.

“This morning I woke up and I saw this beautiful snowstorm, and the flakes were so big,” Chet Dixon said. “My son had a lot of trouble. He had to wait out [on the road] about an hour. Cars were really all over the road.”

Dixon said he’ll be more prepared next week.

“It is a wakeup call for me because I got on a big heavy coat,” Dixon said. “It’s going to [be] a good one on Monday, so maybe we’ll all be ready for it.”