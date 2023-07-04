BRANSON, Mo. — The setup behind a firework show can be intense and time-consuming.

As many watch the shows illuminate the sky, KOLR 10 met up with one of the biggest fireworks shows in the area to see what happens before the fuse is lit.

Greg Maycock is the manager of Premier Pyrotechnics, the group responsible for the fireworks show at the Branson Landings 16th Annual Liberty Light Up show.

“We really work hard to make it unique and different every year. Different music, different special effects, different firework patterns and colors and all that,” Maycock said. “Every year is a new show. This would be our sixth year doing the fireworks display here.”

His team spent three days setting up what would become an 18-minute firework show.

“The set up onsite is three days to get everything set up, setting up the racks and the equipment, wiring each shell individually,” Maycock said. “It really starts a lot before that. We start about three months prior to that. It’s actually the only choreographed firework show in southwest Missouri.”

Maycock says viewers Monday night got to see over 7,000 shots and it’s all about precision.

“This is all electronically fired. “There’s actually a software program that we use to write a script that times each of the shots to within 100th of a second so that it syncs up to the music,” Maycock said.

It’s an intricate show that’s made the annual event a hit with people within and outside of the Ozarks.

“We had a call last week from New York, with people coming and they’re like, ‘We heard you have a great firework display in the area, and we’d love to come.’ So that’s the farthest that I know,” Nikki Kenney, Director of Marketing for Branson Landing said. “I also know we have a lot of people here from Arizona, too.”

Including a man KOLR 10 spoke to who traveled from outside the state.

“[We drove] about eight and a half hours around Iowa City area,” Marc VanDee said. “The fireworks are probably some of the best in the world, I would say.”

“We love what we do and it’s great to see everyone entertained and all the families that are having fun together,” Maycock said.