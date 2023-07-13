We can associate a lot of things with summertime in the Ozarks. Floating down our beautiful waterways, visiting Branson with the family and cheering for the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field. While all of those things are fun and games, the heat and humidity is not.

The long summer days and hot summer nights around here have one thing in common; sweat.

Contrary to popular belief, sweating is a very beneficial process.

Sweating is our body’s personal air conditioning unit. This process helps us cool down when our body temperature rises.

Our bodies want to stay at a comfortable 98.6°. When our body temperature rises, our pores open and our body releases water and salts, or sweat, onto our skin. It’s not only warm temperatures that can raise body temperature. It can be a fever, exercise or spicy foods leading to a spike in temperature.

The sweat on our skin then evaporates, drawing heat away from the body through the process of evaporative cooling. If there is a breeze, the sweat evaporates faster, leading to a cooler feeling even quicker.

When humidity is higher our personal AC units have a harder time working. High humidity means there is more moisture in the air. With the air already saturated, evaporation (or cooling) takes longer to happen, leaving you feeling sticky.

On hot days it’s important to replenish extra fluids lost through sweating. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends drinking before you feel thirsty on hot days. They say by the time you feel thirsty, you are already behind in fluid replacement.