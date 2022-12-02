Kaylee Gold and Ryan Hall being arrested. | Image courtesy of Aurora-Marionville Police Department

AURORA, Mo. — After an investigation and search warrant, police arrested two people suspected of robbing a McDonald’s in Aurora.

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department announced today that they had arrested Kaylee Dawn Gold, 22, and Ryan Thomas Hall, 22, both of Aurora.

Hall is formally charged with three felony counts: first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Gold is formally charged with one felony count of stealing $750 or more.

In a statement, the AMPD wrote that officers arrested the two as the result of a search warrant. During the search, police found the gun, clothes and cash from the robbery.

“The investigation work conducted by our patrol and investigators was complex, state of the art, and required a lot of technical work we are thankful to have access to,” wrote AMPD Police Chief Wesley Coatney.

The robbery took place around 10 p.m. Nov. 29. Two people wearing masks entered the McDonald’s on South Elliott Avenue with a handgun and demanded money.