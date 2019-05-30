Suspected stolen vehicle rams police car
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Greene County deputies are investigating after a man rammed a police car.
Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, a deputy attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle on North Hayes in North East Springfield.
The sheriff's office says that driver pulled into a drive way and rammed the deputy's car in reverse, then struck a tree.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
