Suspect involved in stolen vehicle crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Eric Redus [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Eric Redus [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Eric Redus [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Eric Redus [ + - ] Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- A suspect allegedly involved in the case of a stolen vehicle hit one of the deputies vehicle and crashed in front of this house located at 1622 N Hayes.

Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle when the driver pulled into a driveway and put the car in reverse. The car proceeded backwards into a patrol car and continued backwards at a high speed into a tree.

The suspect was injured and has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

After the suspect was released from the hospital the suspect was taken to Greene County jail for first Degree Tampering, first Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and felony possession of controlled substance.

This is a developing story.





This is a developing story.