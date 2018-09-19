Suspect in Hollister Shooting in Custody
HOLLISTER, Mo- The suspect from a shooting in Hollister earlier this month, has been arrested.
Wesley A. Smith was arrested Tuesday evening around 6:40 p.m. without incident.
Smith shot a man from Kansas, 31-year-old Kevin Edwards, near Financial Drive, in the parking lot of Hollister Place.
HPD also believes Edwards had contact with Smith prior to the shooting.
Edwards is out of surgery and stable.
More Stories
-
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on Florence (all times…
-
HAVELOCK, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to…
-
PARIS (AP) - A French court of appeals has upheld a ruling Wednesday…