Suspect in Hollister Shooting in Custody

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 08:47 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 09:02 AM CDT

HOLLISTER, Mo-  The suspect from a shooting in Hollister earlier this month, has been arrested.

Wesley A. Smith was arrested Tuesday evening around 6:40 p.m. without incident.

Smith shot a man from Kansas, 31-year-old Kevin Edwards, near Financial Drive, in the parking lot of Hollister Place.

HPD also believes Edwards had contact with Smith prior to the shooting.

Edwards is out of surgery and stable.


 

