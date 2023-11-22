SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The man who police say shot and killed a 32-year-old woman last week has been arrested on separate charges.

Brandon Huddleston, 25, is facing charges of burglary, stealing and domestic assault and was booked into the Greene County Jail on Tuesday.

According to a probable cause statement from Springfield police, the woman — Lacey Nix — was found outside of a home on West La Siesta Place with a gunshot wound on Nov. 13. During the investigation, police determined Huddleston shot her following an argument. Huddleston allegedly told police he shot Nix after she pointed a gun at him, and police found two guns at the scene.

Police believe Huddleston and Nix carried out a burglary earlier in the day on Nov. 13 at the Spin City Gambling Center on Kearney Street, making out with $5,000. Court documents say they argued over how they would split the money.

Huddleston told police both were supposed to get $2,500. It was determined at the shooting scene that $3,050 was discovered in Huddleston’s bag and another $1,950 in a black box at the house.

Police say that Huddleston is heard on video before the shooting saying, “You aren’t going to shoot me over $3,000.” Huddleston agreed that the two were fighting about the split of the stolen money.

It was also discovered in another video that on Nov. 11 Huddleston assaulted Nix by punching her in the face after a verbal altercation.

Huddleston is being held in the Greene County Jail. The deadly shooting is still under investigation.