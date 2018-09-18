News

Suspect Connected to Morning Shootings in Springfield in Custody

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 08:30 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Springfield Police have arrested the man after an early morning standoff Monday morning. 

The standoff occurred at a home on Tampa Street near Chestnut and Kansas

The department had the Bearcat, and a special team at the standoff, trying to coerce the man out of the house.
    
He came out, charging at police.
    
Shots were fired and the man was taken away in an ambulance.

Chestnut Expressway is now open in both directions
 

