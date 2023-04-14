SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An unknown person was arrested after Springfield Police Department officers responded to a call from a man with a gunshot wound.

According to SPD Lieutenant Mark Foos, the victim called emergency medical services from a gas station on North Kansas Expressway at 7:01 p.m. on April 13 for assistance with a gunshot wound. Police arrived and learned that the man had driven himself there in a personal vehicle.

The man told police he had been shot at a West Livingston Street residence. Police made contact with the residents of the home, located the suspect and placed them under arrest.

The man with the gunshot wound was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Foos said that more information about the incident and the suspect would be released later.

OzarksFirst will update this article as more information becomes available.