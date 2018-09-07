Survivors of Duck Boat Tragedy File Federal Lawsuit Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Eight family members who survived the duck boat incident in Branson in July have filed a lawsuit in federal court in Kansas City against Ripley Entertainment and others.

A law firm in Springfield and another in Philadelphia are representing the plaintiffs - 64-year-old Ronita McKinley, her two daughters, and three minors. The youngest is 10 years old.

Mckinley's husband and one of her daughters' husband are plaintiffs as well but were not on board.

31 people were on board of that duck boat on July 19 on Table Rock Lake. 17 of them died.

Attorneys say the survivors are "forever scarred" by the horrific experience that includes witnessing the deaths of other passengers.

The lawsuit calls the duck boats "death traps."

The defendants in the lawsuit are Ripley Entertainment, Branson Duck Vehicles, Ride the Ducks International and Branson. Herschend Family Entertainment and Amphibious Vehicle Manufacturing.

The family is requesting money, but also asks that the defendants "immediately cease the manufacturing and operation of all duck boats in the U.S. abroad."

The complaint also demands that all others in the duck boat industry cease operations until duck boats are made unsinkable and their canopies removed.

The lawsuit says despite threatening forecast, duck boat personnel changed the schedule of the trip, choosing to do the water portion first, because they thought they could beat the storm.

This is the latest of many lawsuits filed since this tragedy. Tia Coleman, who lost her husband and children, has filed one.

Another lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 76-year-old Ervin Coleman. And another one where three daughters are suing on behalf of their parents who were also victims on the boat.

To read the full lawsuit, click here.