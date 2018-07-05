Survey: Trade Concerns a Damper, MO Economy Still Growing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A new monthly survey indicates the Midwest economy is still in expansion mode, but the growth is slowing due to trade and tariff concerns. Economics professor Ernie Goss with Creighton University in Omaha surveys supply managers in nine states, including Missouri.

"The overall index was down, but still in a range pointing to solid growth in the next three to six months, although that growth is going to be a little bit slower," Goss says. "We've got interest rate hikes coming and we've already had interest rates hikes and, of course, the trade tensions - that tends to slow growth as well."

Goss says federal tax cuts were a boost to the Midwest businesses at the start of the year, but he expects the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hike this fall to be a damper on the economy.

"These trade tensions that's really a significant factor, particularly for Iowa and most of the eight other states that we survey simply because agriculture is in the cross-hairs of any trade tensions, tariffs, trade wars and that's certainly having some impacts, according to our survey," Goss says.

The Midwest employment outlook is also still on an upswing according to his survey.

By O.Kay Henderson of Radio Iowa