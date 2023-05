SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Beach Boys are gracing the stage at Drury University in Springfield this November.

According to a press release from Drury University, the Beach Boys will be playing at the O’Reilly Family Event Center at Drury University on Nov. 4. HA HA TONKA, a West Plains band, will be opening for them.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m. People can purchase tickets through the Drury website.