SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — You can help make a difference in your community by supporting local businesses for Buy Missouri Week.

This initiative is designed to help boost the state’s economy while also promoting Missouri companies.

Mexican Villa, Mother’s Brewery Company, and 22 Sierra Coffee Company are just a few businesses you can support during Buy Missouri Week.

This initiative was launched back in 2018 by Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe.

The goal is to promote and support Missouri businesses by buying their products and strengthening the economy.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Missouri has the second-highest rate of business failures in the U.S. and nearly 30 percent of Missouri businesses fail in the first year

Despite this, Kehoe hopes this week will not only drive Missourians to buy products made in the Show Me State but hopes the entire country take notice of this initiative.

Buy Missouri week wraps up this Saturday and you can click here to view all of the businesses participating in the event.