Superintendent of Catholic Schools Retires Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - On Sept. 13, 2018, Leon Witt, Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Schools, submitted to the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau his intention to retire. Bishop Edward M. Rice accepted Witt’s request effective immediately.

This summer, the Diocese received two different reports from former students concerning the conduct of and comments made by Witt when he was a teacher and principal at the former St. Joseph Catholic School in Springfield, now St. Joseph Catholic Academy. These incidents were reported to have occurred approximately 20 and 25 years ago, respectively.

Consistent with diocesan policy involving minors and vulnerable adults, both of these complaints were referred to Child Abuse and Neglect and one to the Prosecuting Attorney. Neither of these complaints were determined to represent child abuse, child sexual abuse, or sexual misconduct.

Consistent with diocesan policy, Witt was notified of the allegations and placed on paid administrative leave while these reports were reviewed. The Diocesan Safe Environment Review Board convened and after its review of each of the allegations, the board made its recommendation to Bishop Rice.

Witt was hired in 1976 as a Teacher in St. Mary Catholic School, Joplin. In 1980, he was named Principal of St. Joseph Catholic School, Springfield, and continued to teach part-time. Witt was appointed diocesan Superintendent in 2003.

To read the full release, click here.