SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Vince Lombardi Trophy is coming to the Queen City.

This morning, July 21, the City of Springfield Mayor Ken McClure announced that the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl trophy will be featured at the Route 66 Festival. The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders, Rumble drumline, Kingdom Cruiser bus and KC Wolf will accompany it.

“We are thrilled to be at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival as part of the Chiefs Champion Tour this summer,” wrote Chiefs President Mark Donovan in a press release. “With a global pandemic in 2020, we were not able to celebrate properly with Chiefs Kingdom after our Super Bowl LIV victory, so this tour has been something we have been looking forward to for the past couple of years.”

Visitors who want to see the display can do so on Aug. 11. The trophy will be the main attraction at a rally from 4-6 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center. At 6 p.m. the bus and entourage will leave the Expo Center and join the festival parade. At 7 p.m., the cheerleaders and drumline will perform at the Aaron Sachs Stage.

