KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs put a ring on the Super Bowl LVII winning season. Now fans have the same opportunity.

Jostens created the players Super Bowl LVII ring in 10-karat white and yellow gold. It includes 16 rubies that represent the number of division titles the franchise has won. The arrowhead portion of the logo on the ring is set with 50 diamonds, symbolizing the 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium.

Also included are 16 baguette diamonds in the base of the Lombardi Trophies to represent the 16 different players who scored touchdown during the 2022 regular season.

The top of the ring is removable and can be converted into a pendant, according to Jostens. The ring maker said the shape resembles GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Inside the ring there is a miniature version of the stadium in yellow gold.

The miniature stadium is surrounded by a quote from Chiefs Founder Lamar Hunt. It reads, “Arrowhead Stadium is my favorite place on earth.”

Coach Andy Reid’s motto “Edge” is included in the interior of the ring.

The left side of the players version of the ring is personalized with their name and jersey number.

The organization’s fanbase also gets a nod in the design. The right side of the ring reads “Chiefs Kingdom,” giving credit to the organization’s fanbase. A row of 10 diamonds represents the Chief’s active streak of 10 consecutive winning seasons, the longest active stretch in the NFL.

Each ring handed out Thursday night include 609 round diamonds, 16 baguette diamonds, four marquise diamonds and 35 custom-cut genuine rubies. The ring totals 16.10 carats, according to Jostens.

Kansas City Chiefs reveal Super Bowl LVII ring (Photo: Jostens)

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said the Chiefs gave out hundreds of the rings to players and personnel during Thursday’s ring ceremony.

Chiefs fans also have the chance to commemorate the Super Bowl LVII win with Jostens Fan Collection.

The rings resemble the players rings, without the removable top, or many of the 600 diamonds and rubies.

The line includes a variety of ring options that range in price from $249 for a Championship Band Ring to $14,200 for a Limited Edition Ring.

Jostens said only 100 of the Limited Edition Rings will be available. Each ring commemorates one of the team’s 100 regular season wins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium over the last 20 years. The 1-karat gold ring is made of diamonds and created rubies. It will include the fan’s name and an sequence number on the inner band.

There are also special designs available for Chiefs Season Ticket Members and Fans. Those options start at $499, depending on the metal and stones chosen.

A more affordable ring option is the Championship Band Ring. The black band has red text on it declaring the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Champions for $249.

A paperweight, belt buckle, bead bracelet and key ring are options for members of Chiefs Kingdom who don’t want to wear a ring, or pay hundreds of dollars for a memento.