CAMDENTON, Mo. – A Sunrise Beach man set for trial Monday on statutory rape charges changed his plea before the trial began and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Online court records show Trevan Mathew Isaacs, 24, admitted to the March 2021 assault on a 12-year-old girl he contacted through Snapchat.

A probable cause statement indicates Isaacs sent explicit images of himself to the girl and arranged to meet her at a house in Linn Creek. The document details the girl’s description of sexual assault, including repeated requests that he stop.

Isaacs admitted to investigators having sex with the girl but claimed it was consensual. Statutory rape is defined as sexual intercourse with a person under the age of consent regardless of whether that person was willing.

The assault occurred at a time when Isaacs was out of jail on bond on a different charge of statutory rape involving a child in Morgan County.

That 2020 case is set for trial beginning Jan. 2, 2024, according to online court records.