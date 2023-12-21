VERSAILLES, Mo. – A jury trial is set to begin Jan. 2 for a man already serving a 10-year sentence for rape and also accused of an earlier rape in a different county.

Trevan Isaacs, 24, pleaded guilty just before his statutory rape trial was to begin on Dec. 11 in Camden County. He admitted to the rape of a 12-year-old girl in that case and was sent to prison for 10 years.

Another rape allegation is the subject of the trial set for the new year. Isaacs is alleged to have assaulted a different teen girl in Morgan County in 2020.

According to a heavily redacted probable cause statement, Isaacs is alleged to have attacked the girl while she was sleeping at a friend’s home in Laurie in July 2020.

He was at the apartment because the friend had allowed him to sleep there because the air conditioner was broken at his own apartment upstairs, according to the friend.

Isaacs is charged with second-degree statutory rape. A jury trial is to begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 2, 2024. Five days have been set aside for the proceedings