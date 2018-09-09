Sunday, September 9 Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Cloudy Sunday, Trending Warmer and Dry This Week --

Sunday, clouds will stick around again, keeping temperatures cool. Highs, much like Saturday, will be in the upper 60's to lower 70's. Overnight lows are cool, in the middle to upper 50's!

For the start of your work week Monday, temperatures will trend warmer as clouds will slowly move out. Highs will be in the upper 70's to lower 80's and overnight lows will be in the upper 50's.

Tuesday, temperatures will be back in the 80's for most of the Ozarks with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will also be warmer, in the lower 60's.

A ridge of high pressure will be over much of the Ozarks, keeping our conditions dry and warming our temperatures to the middle 80's by the end of the week. Overnight lows will also warm to the middle 60's by the end of the week as well. Plenty of sunshine can be expected through the end of the week.