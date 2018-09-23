Sunday, September 23 Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Fall Has Arrived and It Sure Feels like It! --

Saturday was the first day of Fall and it really felt like it! Temperatures only reached the upper 60's in Springfield and some places were even cooler than that!

Sunday, temperatures will warm up slightly into the lower to middle 70's thanks to more sunshine that will be seen through much of the day. Any showers and storms that do occur will be mainly south of Springfield and south of the state line. Overnight lows will also warm up in the lower 60's.

To start off your work week, a few showers and storms may develop across the area, mainly in the eastern counties as the cold front that brought us rain Friday night finally picks up and makes it way out of the area. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70's. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60's.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures in the lower 80's. A cold front will move through during the day and the overnight hours, dropping lows into the upper 50's. This front will also bring scattered showers and storms to the area.

Wednesday, thanks to that cold front, temperatures will stick in the lower 70's with a chance of lingering showers.

Thursday and Friday will be quiet with temperatures in the middle 70's and overnight lows in the upper 50's to lower 60's.

A chance of showers for Saturday is possible as temperatures warm up into the 80's. Winds will shift out of the south bringing in more moisture and increase our chance at some showers.