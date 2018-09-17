Sunday, September 16 Overnight Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Warm & Humid Start To Your Work Week --

Overnight tonight, temperatures will be warm in the upper 60's with humid and sticky conditions.

To start off your work week and the official last week of the summer season, temperatures are going to be steamy, in the upper 80's to lower 90's. An isolated storm chance cannot be ruled out in the afternoon hours. Overnight temperatures will range from the upper 60's to lower 70's.

Tuesday through Thursday will have the same pattern as Monday. Temperatures in the upper 80's to lower 90's, an isolated storm chance in the afternoon hours, and overnight lows in the upper 60's to lower 70's.

Thursday night into Friday, a surface front will meander into the Ozarks, bringing cooler temperatures and an uptick in rain chances. That front will stall through the area keeping rain chances for the weekend. Temperatures will range from the upper 70's to middle 80's, depending on who sees more sun and who sees more cloud coverage.

The official first day of the Fall season is Saturday, where temperatures will be in the upper 70's to lower 80's!