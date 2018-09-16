Sunday, September 16 Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Quiet Sunday, Warm and Humid Week --

Sunday will be almost identical to Saturday, highs in the upper 80's, mostly sunny skies and humid conditions. An isolated storm chance cannot be ruled out in the afternoon hours. Overnight lows in the middle to upper 60's.

To your work week off, temperatures will be in the upper 80's, an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60's.

Our weather pattern here in the Ozarks will not change through much of the week. Temperatures in the upper 80's, afternoon isolated shower chances, and overnight lows in the upper 60's.

The next weather-changer will come late next week. A cold front will sag into the Ozarks with increasing storm chances and cooler temperatures, in the upper 70's.

TROPICAL STORM FLORENCE: TS Florence has already dropped over 20 inches of rain in some parts of North Carolina and is expected to drop between 10-15 more inches of rain through Sunday. Florence will get picked up Sunday into Monday and eventually move north, then east, and out to sea by Tuesday or Wednesday.