Happy October!

The last day of September brought record-breaking heat to parts of the Ozarks. Rolla reached 93°, setting a new record.

Sunday will bring warm temperatures back to the area. I wouldn’t be surprised if I saw a few new records set on Sunday. You can tell the heat wave has settled over the middle part of the country, really heating up areas to the north of Springfield.

It’s a tale of two forecasts when it comes to this upcoming week. We will be starting off summer-like. By Tuesday, winds will start to pick up as a cold front moves closer to the area. The strong winds, dry conditions, and low humidity will lead to an increased fire risk on Tuesday.

By Tuesday night, the chance of rain is going to increase across the area. There could be a strong storm or two on Wednesday afternoon, but I expect more of a dreary and rainy fall-like day across the area.

Once the cold front clears the Ozarks, we can expect temperatures to plummet. Fall will arrive in almost an instant! By the weekend, temperatures will be topping out in the 60s. It will be a great time to visit the local pumpkin patch or do any of those fall-time activities.

Have a wonderful Sunday, and enjoy the work week.