December got off to a soggy start, as yesterday marked the third straight day of registered rainfall. For those tired of the wet weather and overcast skies, great news, warmer and sunnier conditions will be pumped into our region this week.

Expect a sunny Sunday as the sun will come out to play for most of the day allowing temperatures to ramp up into the upper 50s. Furthermore, areas in Northern Arkansas will be threatening highs in the 60s.

Cloud cover will increase around sunset due to a low-pressure system traversing north of our region. While this system will bring light showers to Northern and Central Missouri, we should manage to stay dry in the Ozarks. However, can’t rule out a sprinkle occurring for areas along and north of Highway 54.

Clouds will stick around for the start on Monday, but will quickly erode as the day progresses. Temperatures to kick off the work week will be cooler than what you will experience today. Highs in the lower 50s, still above average for this time of the year.

Above-average temperatures with a fair amount of sunshine will be the trend for this week. A pattern shift occurring during the middle of the work week opens the door for temperatures in the upper 60s to slide into our region on Thursday and Friday.

Make the most out of this great week of weather coming your way!