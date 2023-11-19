15 Days. Half a month. That’s how long it’s been since we have had measurable rainfall in Springfield. For all the people hoping for rain, the good news is it returns today.

Overnight clouds have started to creep back into the region leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds. Most areas will stay dry to kick off the day. Once we get into the evening hour, the threat of rainfall increases. Cities to the west can see precipitation past noon, however, areas to the east may have to wait until evening hours.

Hit-or-miss showers for Sunday. More widespread rain is expected for Monday as rain will intensify early morning and carry on through the day. In total 0.5″ – 1″ is forecasted to fall down over the next couple of days.

We begin the drying-out process on Tuesday. Calm, quiet, and cool weather is expected for both Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. The recent high temperatures in the 60s we’ve been lucky enough to have will be gone. Highs will be limited to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

After Thanksgiving colder polar temperatures will be piping in. And get this, at this time I can’t currently rule out the chance of some light wintery weather occurring.