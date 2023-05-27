What wonderful weather we have been blessed with! I think the key has been the fact the humidity is so low. On Saturday, temperatures stayed below average (which is 80°).

Temperatures will be creeping up little by little over the next couple of days. It will still be a gorgeous day to visit one of the local waterways. Monday will be warmer, but the humidity will still be low.

The humidity will be staying low throughout Memorial Day and for the start of the work week. By Wednesday, dewpoints will be creeping up, bringing the mugginess back to the Ozarks.

It is starting to look like the chance of rain and scattered storms will be possible in the second half of the week. We may actually start off the month of June with precipitation!