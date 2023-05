Happy Mother’s Day!

The heat and humidity will continue its hold on the Ozarks for one more day. We will be a solid 10° above average for Sunday.

With the heating of the day, and a small disturbance moving through the atmosphere, we can expect showers and storms to pop up in the afternoon. While showers will be scattered, we can expect coverage to increase by the late afternoon/early evening time frame. If you want to make any outdoor plans for mom, try to get it in earlier in the day to be on the safe side.

Looking ahead to next week, we will continue to be in an active weather pattern. There is a low-end chance for showers nearly every day. All of the rain that missed us in the month of April, is making up for it in May!