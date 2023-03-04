Happy Sunday! After a soaking rain at the end of last week, we are in the middle of a beautiful warming trend across the Ozarks. Saturday’s highs were widespread in the 60s, which was a big improvement over Friday’s highs.

Sunday morning will lead to patchy fog across parts of the Ozarks, mainly in the low-lying areas. If it’s anything like Saturday morning, visibility will be reduced for any early morning commutes.

Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful day! Temperatures will be warmer, making it close to 70°, but winds will be a bit stronger. It will be a great afternoon to get outside and enjoy some fresh air and sunshine.

Next week looks like it will be a soggy one across the area. Showers will start to show up late Tuesday and stick with us for much of the week. What can we say, springtime in the Ozarks, right?

An early spring cold snap with below-normal temperatures will develop later next week and likely continue through the following weekend. The colder pattern will also come with cloudy skies and a showery pattern Tuesday through at least Thursday.

The colder pattern that follows may also offer up some chances of snow.

