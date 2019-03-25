Sunday, March 24 Overnight Forecast Video

Spring temperatures came with a bang today across parts of the Ozarks. Springfield experienced it's warmest day since late October with a high of 71°. The warmth came with just enough humidity and wind energy to fuel storms to severe levels along and south of I-44 across South Central and Southeast Missouri. The strongest storms came with large hail with one storm near Roby, MO, producing hail up to tennis ball size.

The storm threat has ended with temperatures cooling off and a cold front clearing the Ozarks. The rest of the night looks quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the 40s.

Keep your jacket handy Monday. Skies will remain cloudy with the threat of a few light showers or drizzle through early afternoon. Temperatures won't move much, staying mired in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s Monday night with some clearing by sunrise.

Sunshine will make a return Tuesday with light winds and highs in the mid to upper 50s making for a nice afternoon. Temperatures will continue to climb into Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s coming with mostly sunny skies.

The weather pattern will turn unsettled again Thursday. Clouds will thicken up by afternoon with a chance for a few showers. Temperatures look mild though with highs again in the mid to upper 60s. Another storm will sweep through the area Friday into Friday night. This will lead to rather cloudy conditions on Friday with a threat for showers and thunderstorms, especially heading into Friday evening.

Another round of chilly weather will follow over the weekend. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Saturday with a few light showers possible. Temperatures will remain chilly with temperatures stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunshine returns on Sunday with highs in the low 50s.