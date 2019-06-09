Sunday, June 9 Forecast Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Quiet Sunday, Pleasant Start to Next Week --

Sunday, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out especially east of Highway 65 closer to the same low-pressure system that is still slowly progressing eastward. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80's with a few clouds. A cold front will come into the Ozarks Sunday into Monday bringing a cooler and drier airmass. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Monday to start off your work week, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 70's but thanks to that cold front our dewpoints will be in the 40's and 50's making for a pleasant day! Monday will also be breezy with winds out of the north and a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50's.

Tuesday will be another pleasant and sunny day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70's with overnight lows in the upper 50's.

Wednesday we could see a few showers across the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70's with overnight lows in the middle 50's.

Thursday the sun comes back and temperatures top off in the middle and upper 70's. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50's.

Friday and Saturday a few showers and storm chances may return.