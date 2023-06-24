Happy Sunday!

The first official weekend of summer and it feels like it. Harrison and Springfield have been our hold-outs, not yet making it to 90°. On Saturday, June 24, Springfield and Harrison both officially made it to 91°.

Temperatures will be staying in the 90’s for Sunday, before offering a brief break on Monday and Tuesday. Thursday is when the real fun hits. Thursday and Friday, temperatures will flirt with 100° mark.

Some good news, however! The first few days of July look to be seasonal. Early indications look like the 4th of July should be around 90°.

For Sunday, there is a slight chance for a few widely scattered showers or storms to develop. Our best chance of seeing the chance of rain will be for our far southern counties.

While it will be hot on Sunday, we will see a break from the humidity. It looks like oppressive humidity will return by the end of the week when the temperatures start to soar.

While there is no HEAT ADVISORY in effect yet, I have a feeling we will see heat-related warnings as we end the week.

Our next best chance of rain will come on Saturday, when we could see scattered storms. The storm will also help to knock our temperatures down to a much more comfortable number.

Enjoy your day!