Sunday, June 2 Forecast

Rain chances continue for much of next week --

Sunday, the cold front that brought us rain on Saturday will stay to our south but a few showers, in northern Arkansas and south-central Missouri closer to the state border, cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 70's and lower 80's can be expected for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Monday to start off your work week will also be the start of an unsettled and rain filled pattern for the week. Rounds of showers and storms will enter the Ozarks through the week. Temperatures Monday will stay in the lower and middle 70's with overnight lows in the lower 60's.

The pattern going forward will have the jet stream set up over the Ozarks but the flow will be out of the northwest, which is not an ideal set up for severe weather. With that being said, each day next week has a chance for shower and storms. Timing, modes of severe weather, if any, and rainfall totals still need to be determined closer to the start of the work week. Each day will not be a washout but having your umbrella handy wouldn't hurt. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70's and lower 80's for most of the week. This wet pattern may also continue into the weekend and into the following week, something we will continue to monitor. With rounds of rain expected, flooding will continue to be a concern with already saturated soils and aggravated rivers and creeks.