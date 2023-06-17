Happy Sunday and a VERY happy Father’s Day!

While the weather won’t be ideal for the holiday, I do think we can get some outdoor time in later in the day. The chance for strong storms will be greatest in the early morning hours. (Hopefully, Dad got in his golf game Saturday!)

A large storm complex will be moving across Kansas and Oklahoma Saturday night, and into the Ozarks throughout the early morning hours of Sunday. Thankfully, the atmosphere here will be a bit more stable, so we expect the intensity of the thunderstorms to die down as they push eastward.

The storms will be pushing across the state line around 2am, and should be into the Springfield metro area around 4am. You can tell from this model that the storms will lose intensity as they trek eastward.

Despite the lack of instability over the Ozarks, severe weather will still be possible overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. The biggest threat will be large hail and strong winds southwest and south of our viewing area.

It’s hard to believe that we have not hit 90° yet this year! 89° is as close as we have gotten. Summer officially begins on Wednesday and I am forecasting 88°. I do think this is the week we could actually break 90 for the first time!