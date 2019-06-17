Sunday, June 16 Overnight Forecast Video

Not too bad across the area for Father's Day. We had an early round of rain and thunderstorms, mainly north of Hwy. 60. This kept temperatures comfortable to the north where highs were in the upper 70s to low 80s. Hotter weather prevailed to the south where little or no rain occurred with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking ahead to the work week, we've definitely got some additional waves of showers and storms to get through, but the trend looks hotter and drier after Wednesday.

For tonight, a leftover swirl of showers and storms over Oklahoma will continue to slowly edge east northeast. This will bring an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms to the Ozarks later tonight, especially over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

The storm will slowly move across the area on Monday generating widespread cloud cover and scattered showers and storms. Locally heavy areas of rain are possible, and temperatures will remain pretty mild with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

That storm will edge east of the area by Tuesday and we'll find ourselves between storms. This will make for a drier day with only isolated shower or thunderstorm activity expected. Temperatures will edge a little higher with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The next wave of showers and storms will sweep through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This wave of storms could come with gusty winds. A few more pop-up showers and storms are possible during the afternoon, mainly over Northern Arkansas into Southeast Missouri. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Hotter and drier weather will develop after Wednesday as a trough tries to develop over the Western U.S. This help push a front north of the region and also usher in hotter temperatures upstairs in the atmosphere. This will translate to mostly dry conditions for Thursday through Saturday with afternoon highs heading higher. Mid to upper 80s are expected Thursday with upper 80s to around 90° Friday and Saturday.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop by Sunday. Temperatures should be a little cooler too.