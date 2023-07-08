Happy Sunday!

What started as a muggy and hot Saturday, quickly turned into a pleasantly cool afternoon and evening thanks to a cold front. The front left the area with quite the range of high temperatures for Saturday.

Another MCS (Mesoscale Convective System, or a fancy term for a big storm system) will be digging across Kansas. The system is expected to fall apart as it gets closer to the Ozarks. I do expect our counties in Northern Arkansas to see some rain early in the day, before clearing out and staying mostly dry.

For the work week, we can expect both temperatures and humidity to be on the rise. It will be uncomfortably muggy by the middle part of the work week. On Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will make it to the mid-90s and the humidity will make it feel over 100°.

What about rain? Well, we will be in a set-up where isolated showers will be popping up across the Ozarks. I’m not sure we will see a widespread storm system that will bring a soaking all over, but at least the chance of rain is possible. Let’s hope the QPF is right, and we could see close to an inch of rain over the next 7 days.